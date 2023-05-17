Swiss National Bank Raises Stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $9,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,924,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $493,451,000 after acquiring an additional 195,619 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 188.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 230,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,106,000 after acquiring an additional 150,400 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 161.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 228,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,837,000 after acquiring an additional 140,834 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 691,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,565,000 after acquiring an additional 139,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,448,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 9,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.76, for a total transaction of $1,570,959.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,872,667.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 9,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.76, for a total transaction of $1,570,959.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,872,667.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.06, for a total value of $291,584.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,006,593.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,989 shares of company stock worth $4,353,293 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Watts Water Technologies Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WTS shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $144.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $151.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Watts Water Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.57.

WTS stock opened at $163.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.31 and a 12-month high of $181.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.68.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $471.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.29 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

Watts Water Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.