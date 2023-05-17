Swiss National Bank Raises Stock Position in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 196,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $9,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in PNM Resources by 200.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 85,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,167,000 after buying an additional 57,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in PNM Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $783,000. 89.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PNM opened at $45.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.43 and a 52 week high of $49.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.65.

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.16. PNM Resources had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $544.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.368 per share. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.74%.

PNM has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

