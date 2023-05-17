Swiss National Bank Reduces Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $9,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AutoNation by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,051,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,698,000 after acquiring an additional 522,990 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in AutoNation by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,880,000 after acquiring an additional 338,288 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in AutoNation by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 843,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,948,000 after acquiring an additional 124,523 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AutoNation by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,820,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,012,000 after acquiring an additional 123,772 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in AutoNation by 162.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 166,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,995,000 after acquiring an additional 103,156 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoNation Stock Performance

Shares of AN stock opened at $131.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.72. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.92 and a 52 week high of $158.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.47. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 61.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AutoNation from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.14.

Insider Transactions at AutoNation

In other news, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 9,445 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total value of $1,323,338.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,594 shares in the company, valued at $1,904,655.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 31,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $4,201,235.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,199,146 shares in the company, valued at $693,930,016.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 9,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total transaction of $1,323,338.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,904,655.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 249,854 shares of company stock worth $34,835,337 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AutoNation Profile

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

