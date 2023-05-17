Swiss National Bank Sells 3,000 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 228,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Avnet were worth $9,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Avnet during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Avnet by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Avnet by 29.2% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Avnet by 22.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Avnet by 220.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Avnet alerts:

Avnet Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of AVT stock opened at $41.12 on Wednesday. Avnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.45 and a 1 year high of $50.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.22. Avnet had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. Avnet’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Avnet news, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 32,740 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $1,353,799.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 176,334 shares in the company, valued at $7,291,410.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Avnet news, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 32,740 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $1,353,799.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 176,334 shares in the company, valued at $7,291,410.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James A. Lawrence sold 72,851 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total transaction of $3,037,158.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $629,519. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Avnet from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avnet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avnet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Avnet Profile

(Get Rating)

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.