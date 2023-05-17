Swiss National Bank Trims Stock Holdings in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 219,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $8,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 32.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of FIBK opened at $21.85 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.84. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.03 and a 52 week high of $46.34.

First Interstate BancSystem Dividend Announcement

First Interstate BancSystem ( NASDAQ:FIBK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.28). First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 11.41%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is presently 68.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on FIBK. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Interstate BancSystem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel Kirk D. Jensen purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.57 per share, with a total value of $25,570.00. Following the purchase, the general counsel now directly owns 18,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,886.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 8,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total value of $185,744.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,439,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,440,172.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kirk D. Jensen acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.57 per share, with a total value of $25,570.00. Following the acquisition, the general counsel now directly owns 18,572 shares in the company, valued at $474,886.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 395,527 shares of company stock valued at $12,762,160. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Interstate BancSystem Profile

(Get Rating)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. The company was founded by Homer Scott Sr. in 1968 and is headquartered in Billings, MT.

