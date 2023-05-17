Swiss National Bank Trims Stock Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 43.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 390,602 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 303,475 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $9,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TDOC. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,710 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,916 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 107,908 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after acquiring an additional 10,559 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,451 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teladoc Health

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $30,210.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $616,525.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $30,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,408 shares in the company, valued at $616,525.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 15,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $411,354.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,591.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,423 shares of company stock valued at $1,521,260 over the last quarter. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TDOC stock opened at $23.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.37. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a one year low of $21.60 and a one year high of $44.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.83.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $629.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.55 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 285.51%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TDOC shares. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. SVB Leerink upgraded Teladoc Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.78.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. It operates through the following segments: Teladoc Health Integrated Care, BetterHelp, and Others. The Teladoc Health Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services.

