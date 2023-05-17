Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,398 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Tenable were worth $4,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Tenable by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Tenable by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Tenable by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Tenable by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 5,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Tenable during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 3,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $141,118.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,228 shares in the company, valued at $6,827,696.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Tenable news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 1,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $84,216.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 167,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,163,404.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 3,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $141,118.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,827,696.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,600 shares of company stock worth $2,763,928. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TENB shares. Wedbush lowered their price target on Tenable from $51.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Tenable from $53.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Tenable from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Tenable in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Tenable from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

Shares of TENB stock opened at $38.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.80 and a 12 month high of $53.75.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 30.21% and a negative net margin of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $188.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. Tenable’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

