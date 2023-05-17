Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,899 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 92.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,757,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,061 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $16,702,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 28.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,624,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,299 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $5,855,000. Finally, Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $6,047,000. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jonestrading dropped their price objective on Franklin BSP Realty Trust from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

Insider Activity at Franklin BSP Realty Trust

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

In other Franklin BSP Realty Trust news, Director Buford H. Ortale bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.40 per share, with a total value of $36,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE FBRT opened at $13.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.37. The company has a quick ratio of 82.53, a current ratio of 82.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.34 and a 52 week high of $16.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.50.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 236.67%.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Company Profile

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

