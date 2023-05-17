Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Position in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its position in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,703 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 8,170 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 74.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,049 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 74.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CFFN opened at $5.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.75. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.24 and a twelve month high of $10.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.15%.

In other Capitol Federal Financial news, Director Jeffrey M. Johnson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.35 per share, for a total transaction of $53,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,715. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capitol Federal Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc is a holding company, which operates as a community-oriented financial institution. It offers a variety of financial products and services, including checking and savings account, eBanking, trust and brokerage, and insurance. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

