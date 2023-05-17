Texas Permanent School Fund Has $672,000 Stock Holdings in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in AZZ were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of AZZ by 21.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 250,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,090,000 after acquiring an additional 44,626 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of AZZ by 1.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of AZZ by 23.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of AZZ by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AZZ by 57.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

AZZ Stock Performance

AZZ stock opened at $35.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.15. AZZ Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.21 and a fifty-two week high of $47.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $887.61 million, a PE ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 1.29.

AZZ Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -33.66%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AZZ in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About AZZ

(Get Rating)

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions. It operates through the following segments: AZZ Metal Coatings, AZZ Precoat Metals, and AZZ Infrastructure Solutions. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment provides metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating.

