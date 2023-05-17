Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,919 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in HNI were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HNI. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HNI in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HNI by 252.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of HNI by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of HNI by 459.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of HNI by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HNI alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HNI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HNI in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sidoti upgraded HNI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

HNI Price Performance

HNI stock opened at $26.18 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.92. HNI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.60 and a fifty-two week high of $39.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $479.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.26 million. HNI had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 5.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share.

About HNI

(Get Rating)

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products segments. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.