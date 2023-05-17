Texas Permanent School Fund Purchases New Position in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 134,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 191.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,792,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,035,000 after acquiring an additional 16,940,356 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,601,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,186 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,560,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,604,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,855,000 after acquiring an additional 257,010 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 19,806.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,775,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,839,000 after acquiring an additional 3,756,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Payoneer Global alerts:

Payoneer Global Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PAYO opened at $4.44 on Wednesday. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $8.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.50 and a beta of 0.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Payoneer Global ( NASDAQ:PAYO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Payoneer Global had a negative return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $192.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PAYO. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Payoneer Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.08.

Insider Transactions at Payoneer Global

In other news, CFO Michael G. Levine sold 35,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $199,077.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,151,430 shares in the company, valued at $6,413,465.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Payoneer Global news, SVP Itai Perry sold 6,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $35,759.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 170,322 shares in the company, valued at $948,693.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael G. Levine sold 35,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $199,077.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,151,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,413,465.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,935 shares of company stock worth $622,594 over the last three months. 6.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Payoneer Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Payoneer Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payoneer Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.