Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 1,008 Shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF were worth $2,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,201,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,037,000. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 18,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $273,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLTB opened at $48.63 on Wednesday. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.88 and a fifty-two week high of $49.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.26.

The Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (FLTB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Limited Term Composite index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based bond fund with a primary focus on investment-grade credits and a targeted average maturity between two and five years. FLTB was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

