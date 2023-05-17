Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 216 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $2,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Stifel Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Stifel Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Stifel Financial by 88.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Stifel Financial by 72.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Stifel Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,000. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SF has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Stifel Financial from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Stifel Financial from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Stifel Financial Stock Performance

In related news, insider James M. Zemlyak bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,121,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,250,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,099,044.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider James M. Zemlyak bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,121,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,250,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,099,044.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.00 per share, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,377,326 shares in the company, valued at $75,752,930. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 32,500 shares of company stock worth $1,848,500. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SF opened at $57.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.25. Stifel Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $49.31 and a fifty-two week high of $68.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.05). Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. Stifel Financial’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Stifel Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.64%.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients.

Featured Articles

