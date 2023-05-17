Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $2,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ICVT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,332,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,955,000 after acquiring an additional 20,242 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,045,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,440 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 503.3% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 896,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,268,000 after purchasing an additional 747,768 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 338,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,544,000 after purchasing an additional 150,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 294.2% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 226,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,578,000 after purchasing an additional 168,737 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:ICVT opened at $71.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.65. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.43 and a 52 week high of $58.18.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

