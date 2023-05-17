Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,695 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $2,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KFY. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Korn Ferry by 475.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 123.8% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Korn Ferry by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 156.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Korn Ferry Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:KFY opened at $47.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Korn Ferry has a 12 month low of $44.69 and a 12 month high of $66.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.71.

Korn Ferry Announces Dividend

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $686.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.56 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 27th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on KFY. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Korn Ferry in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.67.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

