Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Stock Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 67.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,673 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 30,684 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in CDW were worth $2,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantillon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CDW in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,994,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in CDW by 109.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 551,217 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $86,034,000 after purchasing an additional 287,957 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in CDW during the third quarter worth $30,927,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CDW by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,723,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,812,692,000 after purchasing an additional 196,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its stake in CDW by 12.7% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,675,953 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $261,583,000 after purchasing an additional 188,689 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDW Price Performance

Shares of CDW opened at $170.03 on Wednesday. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $147.91 and a fifty-two week high of $215.00. The company has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.31.

CDW Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.57%.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on CDW. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on CDW from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on CDW in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CDW from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on CDW from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CDW from $228.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CDW currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.63.

Insider Transactions at CDW

In other news, insider Christine A. Leahy acquired 3,050 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $163.62 per share, for a total transaction of $499,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,622 shares in the company, valued at $11,227,931.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

CDW Profile

(Get Rating)

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions.

