Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,464 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,360 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $2,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BCC. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boise Cascade in the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Boise Cascade by 7.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,598 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,948 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 7,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,578,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Boise Cascade stock opened at $75.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.63 and its 200 day moving average is $69.39. Boise Cascade has a 1 year low of $55.14 and a 1 year high of $85.17.

Boise Cascade Announces Dividend

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The construction company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.62. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 32.79%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 3.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on BCC shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $83.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Boise Cascade Profile

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

