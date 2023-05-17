Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Stock Holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) by 94.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,366 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Primerica were worth $2,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Primerica by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 93,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primerica Price Performance

Shares of PRI stock opened at $180.46 on Wednesday. Primerica, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.22 and a 12 month high of $195.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $173.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.82.

Primerica Dividend Announcement

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $690.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.61 million. Primerica had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 15.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.47%.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total value of $614,145.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 12,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,149,858.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total transaction of $614,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 12,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,858.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 2,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total transaction of $521,350.40. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 18,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,438,054.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,168 shares of company stock worth $7,238,391. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PRI shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Primerica in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $244.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Primerica from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Primerica from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.25.

Primerica Profile

(Get Rating)

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, Senior Health, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

Featured Articles

