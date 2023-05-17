Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $2.64 Million Holdings in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 159,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,834 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in O-I Glass were worth $2,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OI. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in O-I Glass by 6.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 135,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 8,576 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in O-I Glass by 4.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in O-I Glass by 28.0% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in O-I Glass by 52.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 26,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in O-I Glass by 2.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 413,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,446,000 after acquiring an additional 11,382 shares in the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O-I Glass Stock Performance

OI opened at $20.92 on Wednesday. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.60 and a 52-week high of $23.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 4.74, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 10.04%. O-I Glass’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on O-I Glass from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on O-I Glass from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on O-I Glass from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded O-I Glass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on O-I Glass from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.70.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

