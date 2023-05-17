Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $2.66 Million Stock Position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,639 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Hub Group were worth $2,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Hub Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 15,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 49.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Hub Group Stock Performance

Shares of HUBG stock opened at $72.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.14 and a 200-day moving average of $83.04. Hub Group, Inc. has a one year low of $66.50 and a one year high of $104.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. Hub Group had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. Hub Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hub Group, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HUBG. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Hub Group from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Hub Group from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Hub Group from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Hub Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on Hub Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hub Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.21.

Hub Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.