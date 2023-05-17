Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $2.69 Million Stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,877 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 72,805 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in V.F. were worth $2,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in V.F. by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,833,728 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $79,344,000 after acquiring an additional 714,611 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in V.F. by 138.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 65,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 38,160 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 93,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,308,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $786,882,000 after purchasing an additional 336,122 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in V.F. by 10.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 89,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 8,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $20.60 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.44. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $51.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

VFC has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of V.F. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of V.F. from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, V.F. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

In other V.F. news, Director Carol L. Roberts purchased 7,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.07 per share, for a total transaction of $149,786.63. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,786.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

