Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $2.69 Million Stock Holdings in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in BankUnited were worth $2,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in BankUnited by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 195,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BankUnited by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BankUnited by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in BankUnited by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of BankUnited by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 1,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total value of $49,505.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $352,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BKU opened at $16.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.18. BankUnited, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.83 and a fifty-two week high of $42.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.58 and its 200 day moving average is $30.64.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.23). BankUnited had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $456.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

BankUnited Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 11th. This is a boost from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of BankUnited from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of BankUnited from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of BankUnited from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 7th. Finally, Hovde Group raised shares of BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BankUnited has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.11.

BankUnited Profile

(Get Rating)

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

Further Reading

