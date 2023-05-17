Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $2.72 Million Stock Position in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 302,363 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Archrock were worth $2,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AROC. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Archrock by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 338,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Archrock by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,522 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Archrock by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 244,859 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 48,515 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archrock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archrock by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,464 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Archrock Price Performance

AROC stock opened at $9.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.19. Archrock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.28 and a 52 week high of $11.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.89 and its 200 day moving average is $9.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.74.

Archrock Announces Dividend

Archrock ( NYSE:AROC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $218.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.27 million. Archrock had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 6.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Research analysts predict that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. Archrock’s payout ratio is 157.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on AROC shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Archrock from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Archrock from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, 500.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Archrock in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Ocean Reserves Lp Old sold 557,737 shares of Archrock stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $6,040,291.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,172,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,149,539.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Donna A. Henderson sold 13,961 shares of Archrock stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total transaction of $155,106.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,933.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ocean Reserves Lp Old sold 557,737 shares of Archrock stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $6,040,291.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,172,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,149,539.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Archrock Profile

(Get Rating)

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment includes the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company uses to provide operations services.

Featured Stories

