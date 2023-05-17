Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $2.73 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,446 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $88.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.98 and its 200-day moving average is $88.13. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $74.75 and a 1-year high of $95.11.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.