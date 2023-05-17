Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $2.75 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 121,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,753 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $2,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of REET. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 35.4% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 39,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 10,444 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 64.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 5,359 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 57.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 15,985 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 23.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,204,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,019,000 after buying an additional 987,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at about $237,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA REET opened at $22.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.20. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $20.04 and a 1 year high of $26.86.

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

