Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 136.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,750 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSCO. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 317,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $71,536,000 after acquiring an additional 40,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,068,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $226.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.82. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $166.49 and a 1-year high of $251.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $236.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.15.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.04). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.53% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.62.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $333,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 1,700 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.57, for a total value of $403,869.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,912,676.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $333,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

Further Reading

