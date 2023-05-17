Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $2,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Melone Private Wealth LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC now owns 63,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,724,000 after buying an additional 6,812 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 17,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 52,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 5,625 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock opened at $71.23 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.28. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1 year low of $66.84 and a 1 year high of $86.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

