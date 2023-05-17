Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Stake in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,889 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $2,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,637,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WD stock opened at $68.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.33. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.06 and a 1-year high of $115.19.

Walker & Dunlop ( NYSE:WD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $238.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.01 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In other news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 5,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $498,267.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,164,376.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WD. JMP Securities downgraded Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Walker & Dunlop from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

