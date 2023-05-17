Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Invests $2.83 Million in Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 39,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Duolingo by 112.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,640,000 after acquiring an additional 31,446 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Duolingo by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Duolingo by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 822,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,275,000 after acquiring an additional 402,222 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Duolingo by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 216,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,621,000 after acquiring an additional 92,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Duolingo in the 1st quarter worth $342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DUOL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Duolingo from $105.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Duolingo from $128.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Duolingo from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Duolingo from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Duolingo from $127.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duolingo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.38.

Duolingo Trading Up 0.3 %

DUOL stock opened at $143.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Duolingo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.73 and a 12-month high of $150.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.87 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $134.31 and its 200 day moving average is $100.21.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 11.22% and a negative net margin of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $115.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. Duolingo’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duolingo, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Duolingo

In other news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 2,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total transaction of $237,752.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,033,168.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert Meese sold 400 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 197,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,580,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 2,593 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total transaction of $237,752.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,033,168.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 255,587 shares of company stock worth $31,200,544 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

About Duolingo

(Get Rating)

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

Featured Articles

