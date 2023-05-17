Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Position in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,886 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares were worth $2,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 112.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 4,353.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 156.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 128.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 2,819.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. 58.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HTBI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

HomeTrust Bancshares Price Performance

HomeTrust Bancshares Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:HTBI opened at $18.93 on Wednesday. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.02 and a 1-year high of $30.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.67. The company has a market capitalization of $328.81 million, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s payout ratio is 17.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HomeTrust Bancshares news, Chairman Dana L. Stonestreet sold 22,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total transaction of $654,114.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 244,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,233,456.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Dana L. Stonestreet sold 22,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total value of $654,114.51. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 244,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,233,456.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP R. Parrish Little sold 3,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $111,081.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,334 shares in the company, valued at $344,241.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,521 shares of company stock worth $49,074 and sold 46,922 shares worth $1,380,155. 6.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HomeTrust Bancshares Profile

(Get Rating)

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It is involved in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

