Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 388 Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Arcosa were worth $2,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arcosa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACA opened at $68.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Arcosa, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.52 and a twelve month high of $71.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.28 and its 200-day moving average is $59.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.55.

Arcosa Announces Dividend

Arcosa ( NYSE:ACA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $549.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.16 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 12.47%. Arcosa’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Arcosa’s payout ratio is currently 3.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on Arcosa from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Arcosa from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Arcosa from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

Insider Activity at Arcosa

In other news, Director Ronald J. Gafford sold 2,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.65, for a total transaction of $162,700.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,906.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

Further Reading

