Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 453 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $2,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACLS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,156,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $312,269,000 after buying an additional 56,915 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,957,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $179,085,000 after purchasing an additional 180,011 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,132,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,594,000 after purchasing an additional 19,207 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 460,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 450,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,706,000 after purchasing an additional 154,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Up 1.5 %

ACLS stock opened at $129.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 1.71. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.41 and a twelve month high of $136.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.18. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 19.49%. The business had revenue of $254.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axcelis Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axcelis Technologies

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total value of $378,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,307,976.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Russell Low sold 8,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total transaction of $1,086,484.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,239 shares in the company, valued at $9,315,211.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total value of $378,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,976.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,919 shares of company stock worth $8,767,306. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Axcelis Technologies

(Get Rating)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high and medium current, and energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

Featured Articles

