Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 6,092 Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 178,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,092 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $2,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 66,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 208.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 62,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 42,074 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,463,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 174.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 278,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 176,935 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 13,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the period. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Retail Opportunity Investments Price Performance

Retail Opportunity Investments stock opened at $12.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $18.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.07 and a 200-day moving average of $14.34.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.19). Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $80.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Retail Opportunity Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Retail Opportunity Investments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is presently 157.89%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 10,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $148,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,575.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Profile

(Get Rating)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It also operates business in supermarkets and drugstores. The company was founded on July 10, 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

