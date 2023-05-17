Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 844 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 844 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $2,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,657,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 261,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,734,000 after purchasing an additional 82,656 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 258.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,308,000 after purchasing an additional 76,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,373,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,966,000 after purchasing an additional 69,533 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 138,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,992,000 after purchasing an additional 64,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Price Performance

Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $137.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52 week low of $123.00 and a 52 week high of $202.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.86 and a 200-day moving average of $157.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.04). Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.47 EPS. Jones Lang LaSalle’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JLL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $214.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.17.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specialize in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA, Asia Pacific, and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provide leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

