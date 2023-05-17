Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $2,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 480.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the second quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Insider Activity at Kulicke and Soffa Industries

In related news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total value of $269,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 185,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,957,088.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total transaction of $269,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 185,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,957,088.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total value of $2,059,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,679,324.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Performance

Shares of KLIC opened at $49.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.60 and its 200-day moving average is $49.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.40. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $35.95 and a one year high of $58.81.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.01 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 21.19%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s revenue was down 55.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KLIC has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley increased their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

(Get Rating)

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices, including integrated circuits (“ICs“), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (“LEDs“), and power modules. The firm operates through the Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS) segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.