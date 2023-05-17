Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Stake in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,407 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $2,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,308,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,928,000 after purchasing an additional 12,792 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,299,000 after acquiring an additional 251,565 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 331,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 185,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 166,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Group 1 Automotive Price Performance

NYSE GPI opened at $216.15 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $218.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.16 and a 1-year high of $242.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $10.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.70 by $1.23. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 4.20%. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 40.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GPI. StockNews.com raised Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Stephens boosted their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $142.00 to $134.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,500 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.67, for a total transaction of $344,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,067,242.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.68, for a total transaction of $591,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,259 shares in the company, valued at $4,084,860.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.67, for a total value of $344,505.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,067,242.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

