Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,032 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XEL. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Stock Down 1.9 %

In other Xcel Energy news, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total transaction of $1,087,343.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,195.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 15,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total transaction of $1,087,343.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,195.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $47,905.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $66.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.89 and a 52-week high of $77.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.58.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.40%.

Xcel Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.