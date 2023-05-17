Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Stock Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,690 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Bunge were worth $2,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Bunge by 12.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bunge in the 1st quarter worth about $494,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bunge by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Bunge in the 1st quarter worth about $530,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bunge by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,563,069,000 after purchasing an additional 696,806 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bunge alerts:

Bunge Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BG opened at $89.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.85. Bunge Limited has a 52-week low of $80.41 and a 52-week high of $118.99.

Bunge Increases Dividend

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by ($0.13). Bunge had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The business had revenue of $15.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. This is an increase from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Bunge’s payout ratio is 24.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Bunge in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bunge from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Bunge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bunge has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.22.

Bunge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.