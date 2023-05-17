U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 211,696 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 47,289 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in U.S. Silica were worth $2,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 214.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,109,860 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $12,675,000 after purchasing an additional 756,500 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica in the third quarter valued at $6,396,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 52.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,478,513 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,589,000 after purchasing an additional 508,648 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,050,396 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,130,000 after purchasing an additional 491,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 7.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,443,977 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $70,562,000 after purchasing an additional 422,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on U.S. Silica from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on U.S. Silica from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

U.S. Silica Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SLCA opened at $11.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $920.10 million, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 2.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.11 and its 200-day moving average is $12.35. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.47 and a 52-week high of $19.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.36.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The mining company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $442.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.60 million. U.S. Silica had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Bryan Adair Shinn sold 58,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $818,401.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,460,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,434,969.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants, and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses on delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.