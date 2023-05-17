UBS Group AG Buys 439,053 Shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Get Rating) by 48.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,342,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 439,053 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $31,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. 44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 221.8% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 107,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after buying an additional 73,935 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 71,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 33,238 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 628.0% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 213,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,034,000 after buying an additional 184,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 55,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 19,904 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF stock opened at $25.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.35. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 12 month low of $20.41 and a 12 month high of $25.80.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

