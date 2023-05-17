UBS Group AG Has $31.66 Million Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 281.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 198,803 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $31,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DTE. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 966.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTE Energy Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $110.26 on Wednesday. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $100.64 and a 52-week high of $136.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.88.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 10.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.9525 per share. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 67.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on DTE. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.67.

Insider Transactions at DTE Energy

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total transaction of $452,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,651,905.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DTE Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

