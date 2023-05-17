UBS Group AG Increases Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 102.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 670,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 339,126 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $31,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. State Street Corp raised its position in Fastenal by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,997,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,982,000 after purchasing an additional 617,123 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Fastenal by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,227,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,123,000 after purchasing an additional 681,328 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Fastenal by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,502,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,642,000 after purchasing an additional 41,898 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,712,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,032,000 after acquiring an additional 143,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,220,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,467,000 after acquiring an additional 81,645 shares in the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FAST has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fastenal from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.14.

Fastenal Stock Performance

FAST opened at $53.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.35. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $43.73 and a 1-year high of $56.65.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.79%.

Fastenal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.