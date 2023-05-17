UBS Group AG Sells 143,505 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 354,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 143,505 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $31,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LW. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Lamb Weston by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 11,741 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Lamb Weston by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Lamb Weston by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 9,184 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Lamb Weston by 158.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 17,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $113.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.29. The company has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.53. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.44 and a fifty-two week high of $114.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 110.40%. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $97.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.40.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

