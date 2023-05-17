UBS Group AG Sells 9,417 Shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV)

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 501,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,417 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF were worth $31,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ILCV. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 108,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,840,000 after buying an additional 53,714 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 233.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 30,799 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,630,000. Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 311.4% in the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 29,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 22,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 211,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,802,000 after acquiring an additional 18,770 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Price Performance

ILCV stock opened at $62.98 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.16. The company has a market capitalization of $768.36 million, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.91. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a 1-year low of $56.03 and a 1-year high of $67.44.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Value ETF (ILCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

