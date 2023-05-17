UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,800 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $9,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of UMB Financial by 10.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,797 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,164,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $501,757,000 after purchasing an additional 16,698 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in UMB Financial by 7.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,286,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,062,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,218,000 after buying an additional 11,391 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Janine Davidson bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.56 per share, with a total value of $26,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,756.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $106,301.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,913,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,977,171.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Janine Davidson purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.56 per share, with a total value of $26,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,572 shares in the company, valued at $137,756.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UMB Financial Trading Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $55.66 on Wednesday. UMB Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $50.68 and a 12 month high of $99.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.19 and its 200-day moving average is $76.53.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91. UMB Financial had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $371.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. UMB Financial’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

UMB Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UMB Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.80.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corp. engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

