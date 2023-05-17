United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $8,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Community Banks by 97.5% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 20.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 6.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the first quarter worth $205,000. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Community Banks Stock Down 2.2 %

United Community Banks stock opened at $21.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. United Community Banks, Inc. has a one year low of $20.37 and a one year high of $39.50.

United Community Banks Increases Dividend

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $241.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.78 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. This is an increase from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on UCBI. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Community Banks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.80.

About United Community Banks

(Get Rating)

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

Featured Articles

