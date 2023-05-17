Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Rating) by 90.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,030 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Uxin were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UXIN. TPG GP A LLC boosted its holdings in Uxin by 74.8% in the second quarter. TPG GP A LLC now owns 11,733,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,928,000 after purchasing an additional 5,022,160 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Uxin in the second quarter valued at approximately $835,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Uxin in the second quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Uxin in the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Uxin by 93.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 601,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 290,980 shares in the last quarter.

Uxin Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of UXIN opened at $1.60 on Wednesday. Uxin Limited has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $10.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.59.

About Uxin

Uxin Ltd. operates an online used car transaction services platform. It offers used car online auction, online retail, and financial derivative services. The company was founded by Dai Kun on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

