Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 4,812 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 79.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,812 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 3.6% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 11,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 28,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 7.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. 94.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HIW. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Highwoods Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.71.

Insider Transactions at Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties Price Performance

In other news, CEO Theodore J. Klinck purchased 5,000 shares of Highwoods Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.81 per share, with a total value of $99,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,679,476.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIW stock opened at $20.08 on Wednesday. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.45 and a 52-week high of $40.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.47.

Highwoods Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.96%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 132.45%.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of rental office properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa. The company was founded by Ronald P.

