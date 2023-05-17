Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 5,396 Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) by 79.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,396 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PECO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,901,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,079,000 after purchasing an additional 125,181 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 6.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,087,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,955,000 after acquiring an additional 641,834 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 313.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,725,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,679,000 after acquiring an additional 5,856,834 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 5.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,888,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,175,000 after acquiring an additional 296,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,535,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,606,000 after acquiring an additional 55,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PECO shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ PECO opened at $28.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 61.21, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.00. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.07 and a 52-week high of $35.90.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0933 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 238.30%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Profile

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

